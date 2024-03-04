All Sections
Traffic & Travel: Road closed after Co Armagh collision - motorists asked to avoid area

Road users are advised that the Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Mar 2024, 08:30 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 08:45 GMT
Traffic jamTraffic jam
Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.

And traffic is now busy at:

  • M1 from J8 Blaris towards Belfast
  • M2 Foreshore towards Nelson Street
  • A2 Sydenham Bypass into town
  • A2 Shore Road from Jordanstown towards Rushpark
  • A12 Westlink towards York Street