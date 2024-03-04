Traffic & Travel: Road closed after Co Armagh collision - motorists asked to avoid area
Road users are advised that the Kilmore Hill Road in Lurgan is closed in both directions following a road traffic collision close to the junction with the Cornakinnegar Road.
Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.
And traffic is now busy at:
- M1 from J8 Blaris towards Belfast
- M2 Foreshore towards Nelson Street
- A2 Sydenham Bypass into town
- A2 Shore Road from Jordanstown towards Rushpark
- A12 Westlink towards York Street