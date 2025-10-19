Trio of teenagers arrested over 'violent altercation' at Co Down shopping centre

By Adam Kula
Published 19th Oct 2025, 13:29 BST
The PSNI have arrested three teenage boys over a “violent altercation” in Co Down.

It happened on Saturday in the Buttercrane Centre and Francis Street, Newry.

Most Popular

The PSNI said: “The altercation, involving a number of young males, occurred at around 5.40pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers attended and arrested three males, two aged 17 and one aged 16, on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The PSNI arrested three teenagers and want to speak to another youth who may be injuredplaceholder image
The PSNI arrested three teenagers and want to speak to another youth who may be injured

"Two of the males, aged 16 and 17, have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted while the other 17-year-old was released unconditionally.

“We are particularly keen to speak with a male youth who we believe was attacked on Francis Street and who may have sustained injuries.

"This male had left the scene prior to officers arriving and we would like to speak with him as we have concerns for his well-being.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our investigation, to call police at Ardmore station, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1120 18/10/25.

“A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice