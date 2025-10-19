Trio of teenagers arrested over 'violent altercation' at Co Down shopping centre

The PSNI have arrested three teenage boys over a “violent altercation” in Co Down.

It happened on Saturday in the Buttercrane Centre and Francis Street, Newry.

The PSNI said: “The altercation, involving a number of young males, occurred at around 5.40pm.

"Officers attended and arrested three males, two aged 17 and one aged 16, on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

The PSNI arrested three teenagers and want to speak to another youth who may be injured

"Two of the males, aged 16 and 17, have since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted while the other 17-year-old was released unconditionally.

“We are particularly keen to speak with a male youth who we believe was attacked on Francis Street and who may have sustained injuries.

"This male had left the scene prior to officers arriving and we would like to speak with him as we have concerns for his well-being.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have captured dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area which could help with our investigation, to call police at Ardmore station, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1120 18/10/25.