Troubles legacy bill still open to negotiation: Vara

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shailesh Vara was speaking during a visit to Londonderry yesterday, the day after Northern Ireland Office minister Lord Caine held talks with victims’ groups.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill has already been through the House of Commons and heads to the House of Lords in the autumn.

It proposes a form of amnesty for perpetrators of Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new truth body, and also ends inquests and civil proceedings related to the conflict.

Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara during a tour of the city's historic walls with Odhran Dunne, chief executive at Visit Derry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bill has been almost universally opposed by political parties and victims’ groups.

Mr Vara said he believes most people would like to have a way forward on dealing with the past.

“A legacy bill is going through Parliament but it is still open to negotiations, it is open to consultation, we are still in listening mode, we are still talking, there is still room for making amendments,” he told the BBC.

“So I want to be absolutely clear, we are still listening and we are ready to make changes as and when necessary.”

During his visit to Londonderry, Mr Vara met with a range of community groups including the Holywell DiverseCity Community Partnership and Greater Shantallow Area Partnership. He heard about their vital work to support the local community, and about current challenges communities in the city and the North West are facing, including due to the rising cost of living.

The secretary of state visited Derry Playhouse, where he heard stories from Theatre of Witness, a group that promotes peace-building through sharing their stories from the Troubles.

He concluded his time in Londonderry with a visit to The Siege Museum and viewing the city’s historic walls.

Reflecting on the visit, Mr Vara said: “It was a pleasure to visit Derry-Londonderry for the first time today, and to see the city’s vibrant culture and fascinating history first-hand.”

However, Sinn Fein accused Mr Vara of failing to engage with victims and families.

“The British secretary of state slipped off like a thief in the night up a one-way street just to avoid speaking to victims and families in Derry today,” Sinn Fein MLA Ciara Ferguson said.

“Once again, a Tory minister has demonstrated a total disregard for the victims and families who are opposed to its bill of shame.