Peter Sheridan, commissioner for investigations at the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR)

However, Peter Sheridan insisted that the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) has not “stopped justice” and that criminal prosecutions could happen if evidence emerges.

The commission has now become operational and will be responsible for carrying out investigations into unresolved Troubles deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it has been widely opposed by victims' organisations as well as political parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sheridan said: “I have heard across the board about how justice stops on the first of May. Actually, if people read the information, the opposite is true.

“I, as the commissioner for investigations, have the ability to do criminal justice-style investigations and report to the prosecution service either in England and Wales or here in Northern Ireland where we find evidence available.

“What the (Legacy) Act does, and what the commission can do, expands our remit beyond normal policing powers of arrest and prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not just a criminal justice route but there are systems which are not currently available to the police or the judicial process which allow us to collect information.

“Lots of families I speak to, it is not necessarily a criminal justice approach they want.

“There are families who do want that but there are lots of families who want to know information that is not necessarily criminal justice.”

Mr Sheridan pointed to the Operation Kenova investigation into the British Army's top agent inside the IRA which led to no prosecutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I want to be absolutely honest with victims and survivors on what is a vanishingly small possibility around criminal justice prosecutions.

“Not that there isn't still hope, there could be evidence available that is enough to prosecute.

“If you take Kenova, £40 million, eight years work and no prosecutions.

“So we have to be honest with people of what's achievable about cases that are 20, 30, 40, 50 years old.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All legacy inquests in Northern Ireland which have not reached the point of verdict by today will be stopped. However, the ICRIR could take on those cases if a request is made.

In a number of legacy inquests, coroners said they could not carry out proper investigations into deaths where there were suspicions of security force collusion because of the amount of material which had to redacted due to national security concerns.

Mr Sheridan said: “The coroners got the information, but having got it, they could not use that sensitive information in their findings.

“Where the improvement is, we can use that information. We can use sensitive information. The act envisages us using sensitive information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course there's a statutory responsibility on us to protect life so we can't be foolhardy with how we use that information. But the difference is we are almost akin to an inquiry where we can use the information. We can use it in our reports and we can seek to have information declassified and where it is not declassified we can explain that we asked for it.