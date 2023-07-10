Two armed men - one with a golf club - leave householder with head injuries after aggravated burglary

Detective Sergeant Gavin McLaughlin said: “Shortly before 11pm, it was reported that a 34-year-old man had been assaulted in a house in the area.

"Two men, one armed with a golf club forced their way into the property and assaulted the man.

"The victim sustained head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

He added that “enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1986 09/07/23”.