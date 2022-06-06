Two arrested after £20,000 in criminal property discovered

Criminal property valued at approximately £20,000 has been seized in Mid Ulster.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:39 pm

The seizure was made following a ‘stop and search’ of a vehicle in Cookstown on Wednesday, June 1.

Police have confirmed two men were arrested following the operation.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Shortly after 2.20pm, officers stopped the car and, following a search, two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

PSNI

“Two follow-up searches were also conducted in the Cookstown area and, in total, criminal property with an approximate value of £20,000 was seized.

“Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

