Two arrested after £20,000 in criminal property discovered

The seizure was made following a ‘stop and search’ of a vehicle in Cookstown on Wednesday, June 1.
Police have confirmed two men were arrested following the operation.
Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Shortly after 2.20pm, officers stopped the car and, following a search, two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.
“Two follow-up searches were also conducted in the Cookstown area and, in total, criminal property with an approximate value of £20,000 was seized.
“Both men have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.”