Two arrested after £20,000 in criminal property discovered

The seizure was made following a ‘stop and search’ of a vehicle in Cookstown on Wednesday, June 1.

Police have confirmed two men were arrested following the operation.

Detective Inspector Shaw said: “Shortly after 2.20pm, officers stopped the car and, following a search, two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested on suspicion of possession of criminal property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

“Two follow-up searches were also conducted in the Cookstown area and, in total, criminal property with an approximate value of £20,000 was seized.