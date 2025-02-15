Two arrested and drugs seized after police stop a suspicious vehicle on M2 close to Moneynick
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, supported by Auto Crime Team colleagues, made two arrests and seized a quantity of suspected controlled drugs in the Antrim area yesterday, Friday, February 14.
Detective Inspector Miskelly said: “Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle on the M2, close to Moneynick, just after 9.15pm.
"Five vacuum packed bags were located in the vehicle, four of which contained suspected cannabis. The fifth bag contained suspected Class A drugs.
"Two men, aged 36 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of Class A and B controlled drugs with intent to supply.
"They remain in custody at this time."
Detective Inspector Miskelly continued: "We are committed to investigating drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.
“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
“I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help should visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you.