Two Belfast criminals and associate from Bradford jailed at Belfast Crown Court for huge drugs haul seized in Larne
Ian Brown, aged 43, was sentenced to six years in custody after being convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, namely ketamine and cannabis.
His co-accused, 62-year-old Donald Moore, was convicted of the same charges plus possession of criminal property. He was sentenced to 45 months in custody.
Mohammed Khan, aged 24 and from Bradford, was sentenced to three years in custody for conspiracy to supply cocaine.
The men were charged after a HGV driven by Moore was stopped by officers from the PSNI Organised Crime Unit at Larne port on 17 December 2021.
Inside the truck police found 32kg of herbal cannabis, 7kg of cocaine and 5kg of ketamine.
Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney, of the Organised Crime Unit said: “This seizure has prevented a large quantity of drugs from reaching Northern Ireland's streets, and demonstrates our commitment to protecting our communities from the harm they would have caused.
"We work with a wide range of partners within our investigations and our thanks go to West Midlands police for their assistance in this matter.
"Criminals wishing to move through our ports should understand that they will fall under police focus. We will bring those who peddle drugs before the court.
“I would urge the public to come forward with information about any drug dealing or supply so police can continue to take positive action like this. Together, we can stop these organised crime gangs from lining their pockets with the profits they make from misery.
"Information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”