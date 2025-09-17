Two charged with murder after man found with fatal injuries in Lisburn

Barry Furfey

A man and a woman have been charged with the murder of a man in Co Antrim.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Furfey, 42, died in hospital on Monday after being discovered seriously injured in the Wardsborough Road area of Lisburn in the early hours of Monday.

A 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman have been charged with murder and are expected to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Jill Angus earlier issued an appeal for information.

“My thoughts are with Barry’s family, who are left to try to come to terms with their devastating loss,” she said.

“Our inquiries are continuing, and I am keen to take the opportunity to reiterate my appeal to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference number 29 of 15/09/25.”