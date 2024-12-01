Two people have escaped injury following an arson attack at a flat in Antrim.

Police said it is believed that flammable liquid was poured onto the front door of the flat in Mallusk Gardens and set alight at around 4am on Saturday.

Two people who were inside were removed by the fire service but were not injured.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are working to establish a motive for the attack.