Two males involved in attempted ATM robbery at filling station

PSNI detectives are investigating an attempted ATM robbery at a filling station.

By Roderick McMurray
47 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police were alerted to an alarm activation at premises on the Dromore Road, Irvinestown, at around 2am this morning.

Officers found the door to the machine area forced.

It’s believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery. One is described as tall, slim and wearing a hooded top and gloves. The second was slightly shorter than the first and wearing light coloured clothing.

It’s believed two males were involved in the attempted robbery of an ATM at a filling station in Irvinestown in the early hours of this morning
Detectives investigating this crime would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 87 09/03/23.

Information can also be provided online via the non-emergency reporting form at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or given to the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

