Two males make off with cash and cigarettes as man and woman are threatened to be burned with acid in aggravated burglary in Bangor
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Shortly after 12:50am, a report was received that two men forced their way into a house in the Ballyree Drive area before locking the householders – a man aged in his 70s and a woman aged in her 60s – inside the property.
“The suspects demanded money, and rummaged around the house. They also threatened to burn the householders with acid if they did not comply with their instructions, and to shoot them. The male householder was also punched in the face by one of the suspects, who made off with cash and cigarettes.”
Detective Sergeant Westbury continued: “One of the intruders was described as being around six ft in height, of a slim build, and around 18 years old. He had light coloured curly hair, and was wearing a face covering, a blue puffer hooded coat, and dark coloured trousers.
“The second suspect was described as also being aged around 18, of a slim build, with a shaven head, and was wearing a dark blue puffer jacket, a face covering, and socks on his hands.
“The householders have understandably been left very shaken by this incident, and an investigation is now underway.
“I am appealing to anyone who might have any information which might assist to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 74 of 31/03/24.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.