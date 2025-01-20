Two men arrested after being discovered with cocaine when PSNI stop and search a vehicle in Lurgan on January 18

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested two men after stopping and searching a vehicle in Lurgan on Saturday, January 18th, and seizing a quantity of suspected cocaine.

Officers on patrol in the Tandragee Road area shortly after 9.15pm stopped a vehicle and conducted a search.

Two men, aged 22-years and 23-years, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences, and have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

Follow up searches were conducted at properties in the Lurgan area and a quantity of suspected cocaine was seized.

Inspector Lawson said: “These arrests and seizures were the result of proactive police work, which is an example of how officers remain committed to addressing criminality linked to the drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths within our communities.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.