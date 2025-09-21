Two men arrested after street fight in early hours of the morning in Lurgan
The PSNI received a report at about 3am this morning of a disturbance in the Albert Street area.
On arrival, officers found “a number of people on the street who were arguing and fighting with one another,” said police.
In a statement, chief inspector Adam Ruston said: “Two men were observed to have sustained head injuries and were treated by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“Follow up enquiries at the scene resulted in the arrests of two men, aged 20 and 35, on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent. They remain in custody at this time.
“Anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant information that could help with our enquiries is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 215 21/09/25.
“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage of the area.”
Members of the public can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org