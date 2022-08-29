Two men arrested over supply of Class A drugs
Police have arrested two men following a stop and search of a vehicle in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin this morning, Monday 29th August.
By Gemma Murray
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:55 pm
Inspector McKenna said: "At around 1.05am officers stopped a car in the area and, following a search, two men, aged 36 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.
"The 44 year old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug.
"A quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, alongside a quantity of cash were seized during the search.
"Both men remain in custody at this time."