Two men today extradited from Northern Ireland - one to the Republic of Ireland and one to Lithuania to stand trial for dangerous driving and the other to serve a prison sentence for fraud
A PSNI statement says that a 31-year-old man was extradited to the Republic of Ireland, where he is wanted to stand trial for the offence of dangerous driving causing death.
This is in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred in Co Donegal in April 2017 which resulted in the death of two people.
He is also sought to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug for the purposes of sale and supply.
This offence occurred in the Donegal area in July 2020.
The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on 15th September, 2022, and today has completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.
Meanwhile a 41-year-old man was extradited to Lithuania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of two years and eight months.
This is in relation to a number of fraud offences that occurred in 2016 and 2017.
This male was arrested in the Armagh area in November 2024, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Lithuania.
Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “The Police Service continues to work closely with our partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other jurisdictions.
“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.
"We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”