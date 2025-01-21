Two men today extradited from Northern Ireland - one to the Republic of Ireland and one to Lithuania to stand trial for dangerous driving and the other to serve a prison sentence for fraud

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two men have today, Tuesday 21st January, been extradited from Northern Ireland – one to the Republic of Ireland, and one to Lithuania.
Read More
Northern Ireland weather: Storm Éowyn named as Yellow Weather Warning comes our ...

A PSNI statement says that a 31-year-old man was extradited to the Republic of Ireland, where he is wanted to stand trial for the offence of dangerous driving causing death.

This is in relation to a road traffic collision that occurred in Co Donegal in April 2017 which resulted in the death of two people.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison barsarrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars
arrested man with cuffed hands behind prison bars

He is also sought to stand trial for possession of a controlled drug for the purposes of sale and supply.

This offence occurred in the Donegal area in July 2020.

The man was arrested in Northern Ireland on 15th September, 2022, and today has completed the extradition process with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile a 41-year-old man was extradited to Lithuania, where he is sought to serve a prison sentence of two years and eight months.

This is in relation to a number of fraud offences that occurred in 2016 and 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This male was arrested in the Armagh area in November 2024, and today completed the extradition proceedings with his successful return to Lithuania.

Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “The Police Service continues to work closely with our partners to locate, arrest and extradite those wanted in other jurisdictions.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions.

"We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice