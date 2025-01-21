Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Yellow Weather warning for strong winds later this week has now been named as StormÉowyn by the Met Office.

Met Office spokesman Andrew Bishop said: “You may have seen #StormÉowyn has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK on Friday and into Saturday”.

"Storm Éowyn has been named with disruptive winds likely for some on Friday and Saturday.

"The system could bring gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts in Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, with Met Office Yellow Severe Weather Warnings issued and further updates likely in the coming days”.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “Storm Éowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“The strongest gusts are likely to be felt across parts of Northern Ireland, northern England, northwestern Wales and western Scotland, where exposed sites could get gusts in excess of 80mph, which has the potential to cause impacts for those in these areas.

"There will also be some heavy rain, bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

“The initial warning for Storm Éowyn has been issued several days in advance, so it’s important to stay up to date with the forecast as further details emerge in the coming days.”

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “The wet and windy weather brought about by Storm Éowyn will make driving much more of a challenge towards the end of this week, especially for those in the west of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

"Strong winds mean there’s a higher likelihood of fallen branches and trees on rural routes between motorways and A-roads, which can obstruct journeys and puncture tyres if not carefully avoided.

“Drivers also need to be well aware of the buffeting effect of sudden gusts, especially along coastlines and exposed areas where the worst weather is expected.

"High-sided vehicles are most at risk of being blown off course, but cars can also be affected as they pass lorries on the motorway and are then hit by the wind on the other side.

"It’s best to keep speeds low and have a firm grip on the wheel to avoid being caught off-guard, especially in areas where heavy rain will affect visibility.”

The change in conditions is being driven by the weather over the other side of the Atlantic.

A large, very cold pool of air over parts of North America is generating a stark contrast in temperatures across the continent, acting to strengthen the jet stream resulting in deeper low pressure systems being able to develop, this jet oriented such that these lows will then be steered across the Atlantic towards the UK.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside the home, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any potential power cut.

However, today is literally in the ‘calm before the storm in Northern Ireland where it will be ‘quite dull and cloudy at first, but staying mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells developing through the day, before a few showers push into the west later’.

There will be a maximum temperature of 8 °C.

And tonight there will be ‘variable amounts of cloud at first, but increasing clearer spells allow some fog to develop’.

The Met Office adds it will ‘stay largely dry, but the odd shower may push into the west around dawn’.

There will be a minimum temperature of 0 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be ‘dry with variable amounts of cloud and bright spells in the east’.

The Met Office spokesman added: “The odd shower in the west. Light winds. Maximum temperature 7 °C.”

And the outlook for Thursday to Saturday is “Rain spreading east on Thursday. Rain on Friday clearing to showers, these turning increasingly wintry. Very strong winds developing. Strong winds easing and wintry showers clearing through Saturday”.

The Met Office long range forecast adds: “ This looks like being and unsettled and disturbed period of weather across much of the country, but especially for northern and western parts, with southern and eastern areas probably missing the worst of the conditions a lot of the time.

"Over the weekend, after Friday's deep low and associated stormy weather, another system looks likely to move towards the UK from the Atlantic, driven in by the strong jet stream.

"There is the potential for further weather warnings or even a named storm at some point.