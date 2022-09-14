Two people escape injury after shots fired at Co Down home - damage caused to front door and front window
Two people have escaped injury after shots were fired at a home in Newtownards.
The incident happened in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 14th September) in the Dakota Avenue area.
Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Shortly after 1am, it was reported that two shots were fired at a house. Damage was caused to a front door and front window.
"Two people were in the house at the time of the incident, but were not injured.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 67 14/09/22.”
A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ .