Handout photo issued by the PSNI of a patrol car which was rammed injuring two officers

Two police officers have been injured after their vehicle was rammed in Co Tyrone.

The incident happened in the Ballymagorry area near Strabane on Saturday afternoon.

Two members of the public have been commended for stopping to help the officers at the scene.

A 26-year-old man was arrested.

Chief Inspector Michael Gahan said police received a report of a collision in the Newbuildings area of Londonderry at around 12.45pm.

One of the vehicles reportedly involved, a blue Ford van, later came to the attention of police outside Ballymagorry.

“Officers attempted to stop the van, however, it continued to drive on at the police vehicle, colliding with it head-on,” he said.

“The driver, a 26-year-old man, got out of the vehicle and assaulted both officers at the scene.

“He was restrained and subsequently arrested on suspicion ofa number of driving-related offences, as well as assault on police and resisting police.

“Both officers required medical treatment at the scene and attended hospital for their injuries. Their patrol car was also significantly damaged.”

Mr Gahan said police officers should not be assaulted for doing their jobs.

“Our officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe – they do not deserve to be assaulted for doing their jobs and in this case, attempting to stop a dangerous driver on our roads,” he said.

“I would also like to commend two members of the public who stopped and assisted the officers at the scene as they faced challenging circumstances.

“Their actions were brave and admirable for intervening to help – a reflection of true community spirit.

“Both officers are being supported and receiving the appropriate care and welfare measures from within the Police Service as our enquiries continue.