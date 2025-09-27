Damage caused to the police vehicle during the incident in Jonesborough

Two police vehicles were deliberately rammed in separate incidents in Cookstown and Jonesborough on Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 7.50pm, officers on patrol in Beechview, Cookstown, signalled a black Mercedes B-Class to stop. The vehicle attempted to reverse before turning and driving directly at the police, mounting a kerb and colliding with the patrol car before fleeing the scene. Two officers sustained injuries and are now off duty.

In a second incident at around 1.55am in Jonesborough, officers observed a van exiting a car park. When approached, the van reversed, then drove forward, colliding with the police vehicle and a nearby pillar. The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences and remains in custody.

Newry Mourne and Down Inspector Alastair Macdonald condemned the attacks, saying: “These vehicles were, in effect, used as weapons against our officers. It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

“The police vehicles sustained damage and will now be off the road for repairs, which impacts on the local community. Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions.

“Thankfully both officers in the vehicle were not seriously injured, our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure support is available where it’s needed.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact us on 101, quoting reference 142 of 27/09/25."

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/