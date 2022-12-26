Two staff members threatened with knife during Christmas Eve robbery at commercial premises in Northern Ireland

Two staff members were threatened by a man with a knife and a sum of money stolen during the incident in east Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Just after 11.40pm, police received a report that a man armed with a knife had entered a business in the Beersbridge Road area.

“The man threatened two staff members with the knife, before making off with a sum of cash in the direction of the city centre. Thankfully, although they were shaken by their ordeal, the staff members were not otherwise injured.

“The suspect is described as around six foot tall and of medium build with a local accent. He was wearing a navy blue coat with the hood up, a face mask and navy tracksuit bottoms.