Two watches, a sum of money and jewellery is taken following a report of a burglary from a house in south Belfast
Detective Constable Simpson said: “It was reported at around 8.30pm that entry had been gained to the house in the Newtownbreda Road area between 6.30 and 8.30 pm.
“The house was ransacked and two watches, a sum of cash and jewellery were taken.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1359 of 25/11/23.”
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/