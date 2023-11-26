Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary at a house in south Belfast on Saturday (November 25).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Constable Simpson said: “It was reported at around 8.30pm that entry had been gained to the house in the Newtownbreda Road area between 6.30 and 8.30 pm.

“The house was ransacked and two watches, a sum of cash and jewellery were taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at this time, and may have seen any suspicious activity, or who has any information which might assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1359 of 25/11/23.”