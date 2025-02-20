Dogs teeth

Ulster Farmers Union bosses have told of their concern that attacks on farm animals have risen by by 50% in recent years.

The UFU say the latest figures from an NFU Mutual survey estimate that the number of farm animals (worth an estimated £218,000) injured or killed in dog attacks in Northern Ireland increased by 48% in 2024, compared to the previous year.

Other findings of the survey are that 43% of dog owners believed their pet was capable of causing death or injury of livestock – but if present at an attack, just over half would intervene to stop it whilst 20% would tell a local farmer.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “It’s utterly frustrating to learn of the findings from NFU Mutual’s livestock worrying survey.

"It’s an issue that causes constant stress and trauma for our farmers, and to see that the cost of dog attacks on livestock in 2024 increased by almost half compared to 2023, is devastating.

"Behind every one of those livestock worrying cases is a farm family that has suffered emotionally and financially, whilst being left with the constant worry that it will happen again.

"The livestock have endured an horrific attack which traumatises it for life, or its injuries were so severe it’s life came to a brutal end.

"The dog owner will be distressed having witnessed such an attacked and the pet overwhelmed by its natural instincts.

"No one walks away from these cases unscathed.

“What makes it so difficult to comprehend, is that livestock worrying cases are always preventable and occur due to human negligence.

"Whilst the majority of dog owners act responsibility, the actions of a small percentage is putting lives at risk.

“I urge all dog owners to keep their dogs under control and on a lead at all times in rural areas, especially at this time of year with pregnant ewes and newborn lambs.

"This is the only way to keep everyone, farm animals and pets safe.

"No matter what breed, size or temperament, all dogs are capable of chasing, injuring and killing farm animals.

“The UFU is continuing to work on this issue, raising awareness of responsible dog ownership, engaging with industry stakeholders and dog organisations to improve the number of livestock worrying cases locally.