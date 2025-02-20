Another Met Office yellow weather warning for 70 mph wind is set to quite literally blow us off our feet, but only in parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning is valid from 8am tomorrow to 3pm.

But it only affects Co Antrim, Co Down, and Co Armagh.

A Met Office spokesman said that ‘southerly winds will increase on Friday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph likely for exposed coasts and hills of western Britain’.

‘Some parts of the warning area may see gusts of 70 mph for a time.

‘Winds ease from the west during the afternoon,’ he said.

Forecasters say: “Tomorrow (Friday) a spell of strong and gusty southerly winds may lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure.

They ask the public to expect ‘some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport’ and ‘it’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves’.

Meanwhile some bus and train may be affected services affected, with some journeys taking longer and ‘some short term loss of power and other services is possible’.

They also predict ‘delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely’.

And on Sunday there is a second Yellow Weather warning for wind in place for County Antrim, County Armagh, County Down, County Fermanagh, County Londonderry and County Tyrone.

A young woman is fighting against the storm with her umbrella

This weather warning is in place from 3am to 3pm, according to the Met Office.

“Southerly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph on the exposed Irish Sea coastline and some other areas of high ground,” says the Met Office.

"Rain will accompany strong winds, which will make for very poor weather conditions, especially on roads.