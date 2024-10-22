Unlawfully-at-large prisoner Thomas McCabe extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unlawfully-at-large prisoner Thomas McCabe has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland.

In a statement the PSNI say that McCabe was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, 10th August 2024 and extradition proceedings were completed today, Tuesday, 22nd October with his successful return to Northern Ireland.

The 60-year-old was sought by Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since 23rd August 2023.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic of Ireland to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.

“We will continue to work closely with An Garda Siochana to locate those who abscond the justice system.