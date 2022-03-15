UPDATE: PSNI come under attack overnight at ongoing security alert - local community thanked for their 'patience and understanding'

This morning a PSNI spokesman confirmed the security alert remains ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

Residents whose homes were evacuated yesterday have been able to return to them.

Fahan Street remains closed and diversions are in place.

The PSNI spokesman added that last night officers at the scene on Fahan Street came under attack, and a number of police vehicles were damaged after missiles were thrown at them.

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “It is extremely disappointing to have witnessed the scenes of disorder on our streets last night. Our officers have been in the area following the discovery of a number of suspicious items yesterday morning and we have been working to ensure the area is made safe. Scenes like those on our streets last night are senseless.

“Thankfully, we were able to bring the situation under control and restored calm to the area shortly before 11pm.

“I want to thank everyone who has been affected by this incident. I know how disruptive it has been, especially for residents who had to leave their homes.

“Our primary aim throughout the course of this operation is to keep our community safe, and we are working through this situation as quickly as we can. Everyone’s safety is our top priority and we will not take any risks with that.”

“We will bring you further information when we are able to.

Earlier SDLP councillor Brian Tierney said a security alert in the Fahan Street area of Derry is disrupting the lives of local residents.

Councillor Tierney said: "This security alert is causing significant disruption in our city this afternoon and the last thing local residents should have to deal with is being forced from their homes on a Monday morning. Fahan Street has been closed causing difficulties to people who regularly travel through this area.

“I am on the ground engaging with local residents and community representatives to ensure they are supported until this security alert ends. I’m also liaising with police to try and establish a timeline for residents to return to their homes.