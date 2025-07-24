Updated: Object described as viable removed from County Down town centre after day long cordons

Security alert ongoing

Road were closed as police attended security alert

Updated:

The security alert at the Church Street area of Dromore is now over.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “Shortly after 9:30am on Thursday 24th July, police received a report of a suspicious object located at a property in the area.

A public safety operation was commenced and the object, which has been described as viable, has been removed for further forensic examinations.

“A number of cordons in the area, which were in place, have been lifted.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 331 24/07/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a security alert in the Church Street area of Dromore on Thursday 24th July.

Detective Inspector Keon said: “At approximately 9.30am, police received a report of a suspicious object in the area.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended along with crews and remain at the scene.

"Cordons remain in place at this time.

“However, I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives. At this time, we continue to work to establish a motive for this and are exploring a number of potential motivating factors."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 331 24/07/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Police are currently in attendance at a security alert in Dromore this morning, Thursday 24th July.

Church Street is not accessible and cordons are in place.