UPDATED: Security alert ongoing as roads are closed with cordons in place
A security alert in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast has now ended.
Cordons have been lifted and the road is now accessible.
Previously:
Police have said they are currently attending at a security alert on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast this morning, Thursday July 24.
The Crumlin Road is not accessible from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road - cordons are in place.
Police are asking members of the public and road users to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.