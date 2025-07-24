UPDATED: Security alert ongoing as roads are closed with cordons in place

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in north Belfast Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Updated: There is currently an ongoing security alert in Belfast

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A security alert in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast has now ended.

Cordons have been lifted and the road is now accessible.

Previously:

Police have said they are currently attending at a security alert on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast this morning, Thursday July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crumlin Road is not accessible from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road - cordons are in place.