UPDATED: Security alert ongoing as roads are closed with cordons in place

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 24th Jul 2025, 09:29 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 16:40 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in north Belfast Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.placeholder image
Updated: There is currently an ongoing security alert in Belfast

A security alert in the Crumlin Road area of north Belfast has now ended.

Cordons have been lifted and the road is now accessible.

Previously:

Police have said they are currently attending at a security alert on the Crumlin Road in North Belfast this morning, Thursday July 24.

The Crumlin Road is not accessible from the junction of Tennent Street to the Oldpark Road - cordons are in place.

Police are asking members of the public and road users to avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.

