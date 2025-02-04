Valuable jewellery 'of sentimental value to the owner' stolen in Northern Ireland house burglary - appeal for information

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 4th Feb 2025, 13:27 BST
PSNIplaceholder image
PSNI
Detectives in Lisburn are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of a burglary at a house in the Park Lodge area last night, Monday 3rd February.
placeholder image
Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “Shortly before 8.30pm, it was reported to police that at some time between 7pm and 7.20pm, the property had been entered and jewellery was stolen from an upstairs bedroom.

“The jewellery taken was not only valuable but was of sentimental value to the owner.

"There was no one in the property at the time the burglary was believed to have taken place, and no further items appeared to have been taken.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has dash cam, phone video or other footage to contact us, as we are keen to identify vehicles potentially linked to the suspect(s).

“We would also appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or who has information which could assist us, to contact 101 and quote reference number 1650 03/02/25.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

