Imogen Cleary-Vong: Incredible sadness for family after death of 'a young person with so much promise and talent and everything in front of her'

The Moyola River

The Parish Priest in Magherafelt, the Very Rev John Gates has told how parishioners and families further afield are “incredibly saddened by the passing of Imogen and praying hard for her family”.

Speaking after spending time with the parents of 15-year-old Imogen Cleary-Vong who died in hospital after being rescued from the River Moyola on Sunday, Father Gates said: “Everyone in the parish is incredibly saddened by the passing of Imogen and the community is now praying for the family, for Michael and Pauline, Dylan and Cody.

​"We are praying for the entire family circle at this very, very sad time.

​"Friends and family are rallying around them to support them right now”.

​Father Gates added: “Imogen was a very esteemed pupil at Saint Mary’s Grammar School, a lovely looking girl and a lovely girl.

​"I baptised her here 15 years ago and it is incredibly sad for the family.

​“Everybody is praying for them, and we did in the church last night. We are trying to do what we can.

​“Everyone is deeply saddened to lose a young person from the community and from our school Saint Mary’s – a young person with so much promise and so much talent and everything in front of her – so all we can do is support the family and pray for them”.

A PSNI spokesman said that police responded to a report in relation to a female in the water in the Castledawson area on Sunday morning.

​He said that officers attended the scene, together with colleagues from other emergency services, where the female was rescued from the water.

​He added that ‘sadly she later died in hospital’. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

​A tribute on the Castledawson Review said: “Truly heart breaking, devastating, that has left the whole community of Castledawson, and further afield, shocked and deeply saddened.

​"It is with deepest of regrets we share news of the sudden death of Imogen Cleary-Vong.

​"There are just no words of comfort that can be offered to the entire family circle.

​"For what it is worth, know that all are praying, keeping you in our thoughts, share your pain, and sympathise at what is a parent's worst nightmare - the tragic loss of a child........"even those that never fully blossom, bring beauty into the world".

​And local councillor Denise Dunlop, who lives along the Moyola river, said: “This is a nightmare for any parent.

​"We all get a sense of the complete devastation for a parent to get that news.

​"She is only 15, at Saint Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt with a bright future ahead of her and everything to live for”.

​The SDLP councillor in Mid Ulster added: “She was an only daughter, very precious to them with plenty if friends as well so the whole community is just devastated for her and for the family.