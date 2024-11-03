Van driver attacked by masked gang who stopped him in main street of Co Tyrone town
Detectives are investigating the incident in Carrickmore, Co Tyrone, early on Sunday morning.
Police said the delivery van was stopped by a number of masked men, one armed with a suspected firearm, at Main Street in Carrickmore between 5am and 5.30am on Sunday morning .
The driver, a man aged in his 40s, was dragged from the vehicle and assaulted by the men.
The gang also smashed the windows of the van before leaving the area.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.
Police said their investigation was at an early stage.
They have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area which could assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Omagh on 101, quoting reference number 402 03/11/24.