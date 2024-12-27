Victim at the centre of Newtownards murder probe is named by police as Mark Dorrian
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said the deceased was 50-year-old Mark Dorrian, pictured.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said tonight: “A murder investigation was launched after a report was received that a man was unconscious inside a flat in the West Street area [of Newtownards], just before 1.50am on Thursday, December 26.
"Mark sadly died later in hospital having sustained a number of injuries, including head injuries. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.
“Three people – two women, aged 58 and 33, and a man, aged 36 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.
"They all remain in police custody at this time, with detectives being granted a 36 hour extension to question them this afternoon, Friday, December 27.
“My thoughts at this time are first and foremost with Mark's friends and family.
“Our investigation is at an early stage and enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances. I’m asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to call detectives on 101. Please quote reference 98 of 26/12/24 .”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .
DUP MP Jim Shannon said there was “shock” at the news of the murder probe.