Victim who was injured in Newtownabbey shooting is an off-duty police officer, confirms PSNI

By Jonathan McCambridge
Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Northern Ireland on Monday night was an off-duty police officer, the PSNI has said.

Police remain at the scene of the shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI said it does not believe the incident is related to terrorism.

One man has been arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police at the scene of the shootingPolice at the scene of the shooting
Police at the scene of the shooting

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Police remain at the scene of a shooting incident in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey, which was reported at around 9.30pm last night, Monday 6 January.

“I can confirm that the injured man was an off-duty police officer who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism-related incident.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The officer added: “A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

“We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders including the Police Federation.

“As our investigation progresses I would appeal to anyone with any information, who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or with doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1699 06/01/25.”

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed of the incident.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice