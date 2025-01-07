Victim who was injured in Newtownabbey shooting is an off-duty police officer, confirms PSNI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Northern Ireland on Monday night was an off-duty police officer, the PSNI has said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police remain at the scene of the shooting in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The PSNI said it does not believe the incident is related to terrorism.

One man has been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene of the shooting

Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: “Police remain at the scene of a shooting incident in the Beverley Road area of Newtownabbey, which was reported at around 9.30pm last night, Monday 6 January.

“I can confirm that the injured man was an off-duty police officer who was taken to hospital and is currently receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

“My thoughts are with him, his family and we will offer every support to them while he recovers.

“While our investigation is at an early stage, we do not believe this is a terrorism-related incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer added: “A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene and he remains in police custody at this time.

“We will continue to liaise with other key stakeholders including the Police Federation.

“As our investigation progresses I would appeal to anyone with any information, who was in the area around the time of the shooting, or with doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 and quote reference 1699 06/01/25.”