'We know that drugs cause nothing but misery to individuals, families and communities' - £10K class A and class B drugs seized after car stopped in Portadown

Cocaine

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and more than £10,000 worth of class A and class B drugs seized after police stopped a car in Portadown last night (3 November).

In a statement the PSNI said that the Lurgan Neighbourhood Policing Team ‘were on patrol when a vehicle came to their attention in the Hobson Park area at around 9.15pm’.

And a subsequent search of the vehicle and the male driver revealed a quantity of suspected cocaine and a large sum of cash.

A follow up search at the suspect’s address uncovered large amounts of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin, along with further quantities of suspected cocaine, other drug paraphernalia and fireworks.

The arrested man will be questioned on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of class A drugs, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of class B drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

He remains in custody at present.

Neighbourhood Inspector Nick Woods said: “This was excellent work from our local dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Team officers who suspected something wasn’t right and conducted a proactive stop and search.

"The drugs subsequently seized have now been removed from possible circulation and no longer present a danger to our community.

"We know that drugs cause nothing but misery to individuals, families and communities and we remain focused on identifying those involved in the drugs trade locally and shutting down their activities.

“If you believe you have information about drug supply or dealing, please get in touch with us on 101. You can also submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/