'Widespread shock': Man and two women arrested after death of child in Dungannon on Sunday
Police said the death in Dungannon is being treated as suspicious.
The child died at an address in the Windmill Court area on Sunday.
The three arrested suspects are all aged in their 20s.
A PSNI spokesman said: “A post mortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.”
The spokesman said no further details were being made public at this stage.
DUP MLA, Deborah Erskine said it was a “deeply tragic incident” which will cause “widespread shock within the local community”.
She added: “The death of a child is particularly shocking and my thoughts are with all those who are suffering today as a result.
“It is important that the full facts surrounding this case are established and the investigation that is under way can conclude as quickly as possible.
“I would ask that the community do not speculate and allow the police to conduct their investigation.”
SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade said: “This is absolutely devastating news that has left everyone in Dungannon in a state of shock. For a child to lose its life is an absolute tragedy and my thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this death. It is hard to find the words when it comes to a situation like this.
“Police are investigating and I would urge the public to give them the time and space they need to carry out their investigation. The most important thing now is establishing what happened here and this is an incredibly sensitive situation.”