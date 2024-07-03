Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a west Belfast man who was murdered by his partner say they hope he can finally rest in peace, after her imprisonment.

Belfast Crown Court today sentenced Wiktoria Maksymowicz, 35, to a minimum of 14 years yesterday for the murder of Tony Browne in west Belfast in 2022.

She pleaded guilty to murder aggravated by domestic abuse.

Detective Inspector Stuart Campbell said Mr Brown, 54, had been in a relationship with Maksymowicz, with whom he was in a relationship.

Tony Browne's family have paid tribute to him after the Belfast man was murdered by his partner.

“He was murdered on the night of 14 October 2022 in the bedroom of his west Belfast home, which he shared with the defendant."

Paramedics found him with a serious neck wound in his bed, and he died later in hospital.

“This was the most senseless, brutal and irreversible act of violence," DI Campbell said.

In a statement, the Browne family welcomed the sentencing but said it would never bring him back.

"Tony was a kind, generous, loving, humorous and beautiful human being.

"He adored his three children, his brothers and sisters and nieces and nephews."

"All of those who knew him, spoke of his decency and generosity of spirit.

"He was a spiritual man who only ever saw the goodness in people and while others might disparage someone, Tony would be the lone voice who would quietly point out a person’s better virtues.

"This virtue of only seeing the good in people, unfortunately, was also his vulnerability.

"While others could see the darkness in his murderer, Tony could not.

She found him at a "particularly vulnerable" stage in his life and preyed upon him.

During the course of the relationship, she constantly manipulated him and subjected him to violence and unseen torture, they said.

The details of this which emerged during the court case were "harrowing and simply disturbing".

"We hope now that Tony can finally rest in peace, as his murderer is imprisoned.

"We, his children, family and friends, will continue to remember a warm, caring and loving man, and we are proud and humbled to have known him and spent time in his company."