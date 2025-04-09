Wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of Mourne Mountains now 'dealt with' as fire started on Black Mountain threatening wildlife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was shock last night after a fire burned on Black Mountain in west Belfast.

Last night Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly said that “Black Mountain is an environmental treasure, and it’s absolutely shocking to see a fire burning on it tonight”.

“This threatens wildlife and natural habitat on the mountain, and the surrounding community,” she said. “If the fire was started deliberately, those responsible must face the full force of the law, and I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward.”

The Black Mountain fire started as a Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said that “the wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has now been dealt with” after “more than 75 Firefighters were involved in tackling a fire front of 2 miles”.

"The cause of the fire remains under investigation,” he added.

“Over 16 Firefighters are now at the scene of another wildfire close to Bloody Bridge on the Slieve Bearnagh area of the Mourne Mountains. Three Appliances are currently at the scene and we expect firefighting operations to continue into the evening.

“Please stay away from the area where firefighting operations are taking place and avoid hillwalking close to Slieve Bearnagh.

“In Western Area Command, Firefighters were called to gorse on fire in the White Bridge area of Ballygawley, Co Tyrone today at 1.57pm. There are currently 4 Fire Appliances and over 20 Firefighters battling a 1 mile fire front.

Firefighters escalated their response to a wildfire at Bloody Bridge in the Mourne Mountains.

“Whilst Firefighters have been in attendance at these wildfire incidents, NIFRS continues to respond to other emergencies in the community including a house fire in Newry and a fire in a flat in Belfast. Firefighters were also called to a potential aircraft incident in Enniskillen earlier today however no action was required on arrival.