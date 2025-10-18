Wind turbine ‘destroyed’ in Co Down arson attack
Police said the turbine in Ardglass was targeted in the early hours of Thursday.
A police spokesperson said it was destroyed from the inside.
"The turbine, which was located on Ardglass Road, was entered and deliberately set alight at around 3.30am this morning, Thursday 16 October, completely destroying the structure from the inside," they said.
"Officers investigating this crime are working to establish a motive and are appealing for witnesses or those with any information that could assist their inquiries, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 936 17/10/25 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."