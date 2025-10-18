Wind turbine ‘destroyed’ in Co Down arson attack

By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 18th Oct 2025, 08:00 BST
Police said the turbine in Ardglass was targeted in the early hours of Thursday. (File image)placeholder image
Police said the turbine in Ardglass was targeted in the early hours of Thursday. (File image)
A renewable energy wind turbine has been destroyed in an arson attack in Co Down

Police said the turbine in Ardglass was targeted in the early hours of Thursday.

Most Popular

A police spokesperson said it was destroyed from the inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The turbine, which was located on Ardglass Road, was entered and deliberately set alight at around 3.30am this morning, Thursday 16 October, completely destroying the structure from the inside," they said.

"Officers investigating this crime are working to establish a motive and are appealing for witnesses or those with any information that could assist their inquiries, to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 936 17/10/25 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice