Wind turbine ‘destroyed’ in Co Down arson attack

Police said the turbine in Ardglass was targeted in the early hours of Thursday. (File image)

A renewable energy wind turbine has been destroyed in an arson attack in Co Down

A police spokesperson said it was destroyed from the inside.

"The turbine, which was located on Ardglass Road, was entered and deliberately set alight at around 3.30am this morning, Thursday 16 October, completely destroying the structure from the inside," they said.