Witness appeal after a man and a woman hospitalised in two car collision as 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences

Police in Newry are appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in the Cloughoge area yesterday evening, Sunday 8th June.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI Sergeant Willis said that officer responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on the Forkhill Road at around 10.20pm.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The male driver and the female passenger of one of the vehicles were both taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.

Ambulance

“An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including failing to stop at, remain at and report an accident where injury was caused, and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“The Forkhill Road was closed, but has since reopened to motorists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries remain ongoing this morning, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which might assist, or any dash cam or mobile footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1430 of 08/06/25.”