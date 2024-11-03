Woman and three children held in living room while house raided in Co Antrim

Police are investigating the incident.

​A woman and three children were held in the living room of a house while four masked men raided the property, taking jewellery and cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Police say the incident at a house in Fortfield Manor, Greenisland, on Saturday left the victims ‘very distressed’.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “At around 8pm, four masked men, all dressed in dark clothing, entered the house through the back door and ordered the occupants, a woman and three children, into the living room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The males, who claimed to represent a paramilitary organisation, then proceeded to search the house for approximately 30 minutes taking with them a quantity of jewellery and a sum of cash when they left.

“Thankfully, the victims were physically uninjured, but were understandably left extremely distressed by the incident.