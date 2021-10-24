Woman arrested after car collides with fence of playpark in Co Down

PSNI

Police said no one was injured during the incident that took place around 12.20pm at Abbot Gardens.

Inspector Jonny Hart said: “Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries.

“The female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit and dangerous driving. She remains in custody at this time.”

Inspector Hart added: “We would like to thank the community for their cooperation, as police carry out enquiries in the local area.”