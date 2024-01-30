Woman arrested after misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions in Newtownabbey released on police bail
A 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Newtownabbey on Tuesday morning, 30th January in connection with an ongoing investigation, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
Detectives investigating reports of fraud in relation to the misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions were made to police in May and June last year.
Officers investigating the reports carried out a search of a property in the Newtownabbey area this morning, Tuesday 30th January.