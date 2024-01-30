All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Woman arrested after misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions in Newtownabbey released on police bail

A 38-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation in Newtownabbey on Tuesday morning, 30th January in connection with an ongoing investigation, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:45 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 07:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating reports of fraud in relation to the misuse of store cards and fraudulent transactions were made to police in May and June last year.

Officers investigating the reports carried out a search of a property in the Newtownabbey area this morning, Tuesday 30th January.