Woman arrested after police called to a robbery-in-progress when staff were threatened by a knife wielding female

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:37 BST
Police have made an arrest following two reports of robbery last night, Tuesday June 24

At approximately 8.40pm, a robbery-in-progress at a shop on Heron Way in the Waterside area of Londonderry was reported to police.

A female suspect threatened a staff member with a knife, taking cash and other items from the shop.

Police responded and located a woman matching the description of the suspect, who was arrested.

While dealing with this incident, police received a report of a robbery at nearby commercial premises, which had occurred a short time earlier on Rossdowney Road.

It was reported a female had entered the store and threatened a staff member with a knife, making off with cash.

The woman arrested, aged 37 years old, was arrested on suspicion of offences, including robbery.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

