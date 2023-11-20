Woman arrested 'for being drunk in a public place' before assaulting PSNI officer and emergency worker
Police in Larne have arrested a 30-year-old woman, after attending a report of a disturbance in the Curran Road area, last night, Sunday 19th November.
A PSNI statement says that officers attended shortly before 10.30pm to bring the disturbance under control and arrested a woman for being drunk in a public place.
Whilst in police custody, the woman was taken to hospital due to being so heavily intoxicated – and during this time the woman assaulted a police officer and an emergency worker.
She was further arrested for disorderly behaviour, assault on police and common assault.
The woman remains in police custody at this time.