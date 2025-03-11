Woman grabbed by burglar in home and mobile phone taken before she manages to flee scene through downstairs window
Detective Sergeant Cole said: “Shortly after 8.30pm, it was reported that two people entered a property in the Ardbraccan area and grabbed the female occupant, before snatching her mobile phone, which also contained cash inside the cover.
“The woman managed to free herself and escape from the property via a downstairs window.
"Thankfully, she was not reported to have sustained any injuries during the incident but was left very shaken.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who might have any information which could assist us to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1932 of 10/03/25.”
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org