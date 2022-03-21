Woman left 'badly shaken' after being pulled from van in 2am hijacking

Police received a report around 2am that a female driver had been flagged down by two males who proceeded to pull her from the vehicle.

The woman made off from the scene unharmed but has been left badly shaken by her ordeal.

The van was found a short distance away and the driver’s handbag had been stolen during the incident.

PSNI

Anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or who may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 83 of 21/03/22.