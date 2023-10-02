News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White to step down
Covid-19 vaccine scientists win Nobel prize for medicine
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed

Woman to appear in court charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour

Police in Armagh have charged a 33-year-old woman with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

She is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on October 24th, 2023.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The charges are understood to be in connection with a report of a disturbance in the McCrory Street area of Armagh yesterday, Sunday 1st October.

A woman in her 60s was also arrested in connection with the incident, and subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.