Woman to appear in court charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour
Police in Armagh have charged a 33-year-old woman with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
She is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates Court on October 24th, 2023.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges are understood to be in connection with a report of a disturbance in the McCrory Street area of Armagh yesterday, Sunday 1st October.
A woman in her 60s was also arrested in connection with the incident, and subsequently released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.