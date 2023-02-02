Shortly before 5:30pm, police received a report of a suspicious object in the front garden of a home in Barcroft Park, an estate to the west of the city centre.

The PSNI said: “We believe that this was a viable pipe bomb and our enquiries to establish when it was left in the garden are ongoing.

"The reporting party had moved into the property just a few days previously and this has been a very distressing experience for her.

PSNI

"A young child was playing in the area in which the device was found and we are thankful that he escaped any injury; however we are aware that the consequences of leaving this in the area could have been serious.

"We would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this reckless incident to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1525 01/02/23.

"You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

The device is undergoing forensic examination.

