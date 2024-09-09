Glenelly Villas

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary at residential premises at the Glenelly Villas area of Draperstown on Sunday 8th September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly before 11:25pm, it was reported that two men entered a property in the area with one of the men armed with wooden bats.

"A male occupant, aged in his 20s was assaulted by both men during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was taken to hospital with multiple cracked teeth and a cut to the left side of his lip.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1916 08/09/24.