Young man sustains multiple cracked teeth and a cut to the left side of his lip in aggravated burglary in Draperstown from gang wielding wooden bats
Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Shortly before 11:25pm, it was reported that two men entered a property in the area with one of the men armed with wooden bats.
"A male occupant, aged in his 20s was assaulted by both men during the incident.
"He was taken to hospital with multiple cracked teeth and a cut to the left side of his lip.
“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1916 08/09/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”