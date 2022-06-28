'Young people' involved in throwing masonry and partially blocking road by burning pallets - 'to see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable'

PSNI attend an incident

It was reported that two Northern Ireland Housing Executive vehicles that were in the in Galliagh area yesterday afternoon were damaged by masonry thrown by young people who had gathered in the Fairview Road area.

At around 5pm, pallets were set on fire by some young people. When the NIFRS were in the area to deal with the fire, some young people threw masonry. Officers attended to support the NIFRS and to assist in clearing the road.

Young people in the area then dispersed. Police remained in the area to monitor the situation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Willy Calderwood said: "What happened in Galliagh yesterday evening is really disappointing. To see young people involved in this type of criminal behaviour is unacceptable. We know it is not reflective of the community of Galliagh, and that this type of reckless activity is not supported by the community.

"Our Neighbourhood officers have been working with partners and groups in the community, and they will continue with this work to resolve these issues and will continue to have a visible presence in the area.